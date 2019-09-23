Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $12.48 Million Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,127 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Gentex worth $12,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,950,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,846,000 after purchasing an additional 303,378 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Gentex by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,729,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,789,000 after buying an additional 14,189 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Gentex by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,511,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,428,000 after buying an additional 1,297,207 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,689,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,568,000 after buying an additional 16,752 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Gentex by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,509,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,146,000 after buying an additional 166,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $140,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $71,373.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,989 shares in the company, valued at $634,496.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,543 shares of company stock worth $1,092,459 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. B. Riley set a $29.00 price target on shares of Gentex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gentex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.66.

Gentex stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.06. The stock had a trading volume of 23,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,112. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $28.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $468.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.