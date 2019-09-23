Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $11.86 Million Position in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.22% of Howard Hughes worth $11,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the second quarter worth $49,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 102.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the second quarter worth $67,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Howard Hughes stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.91. 2,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,023. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.02 and a beta of 1.32. Howard Hughes Corp has a 1-year low of $89.51 and a 1-year high of $135.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.84.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $431.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.43 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Howard Hughes Corp will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Howard Hughes Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.