Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 569,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,619 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Flowers Foods worth $13,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 236.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 391,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 275,360 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,426,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,417,000 after purchasing an additional 36,740 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 241.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 120,617 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

FLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

FLO stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $22.77. 7,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,615. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.36.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $975.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 80.85%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.