ParallelCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 40.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $3.55 or 0.00036044 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 241.1% higher against the dollar. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $1,729.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ParallelCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.67 or 0.00737216 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010349 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000727 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParallelCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParallelCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.