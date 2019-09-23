Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $1.33 Million in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,961 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc raised its position in J2 Global by 10.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 381,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,922,000 after acquiring an additional 35,995 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in J2 Global by 39.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in J2 Global in the second quarter worth $222,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in J2 Global in the second quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in J2 Global by 30.9% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 23,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter.

J2 Global stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.62. The stock had a trading volume of 11,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.82. J2 Global Inc has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $92.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.64.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $322.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.25 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. J2 Global’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J2 Global Inc will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

JCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Sidoti increased their price objective on J2 Global from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

In related news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $218,519.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total value of $156,654.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,489.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

