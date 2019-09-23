Paloma Partners Management Co Has $1.29 Million Stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,134 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.14% of Benchmark Electronics worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 844.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 228,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 204,400 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 26,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,603,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

In other news, Director Robert K. Gifford sold 3,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $81,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,075.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa K. Weeks sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $99,594.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,781.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BHE traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,827. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $30.23.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $601.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.45 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 2.35%. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.