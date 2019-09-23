Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 28,969 Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAVE shares. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens cut shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup set a $67.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.27.

NASDAQ SAVE traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,011. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $65.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.92.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Edward M. Christie III bought 2,375 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.93 per share, for a total transaction of $99,583.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner bought 2,500 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.92 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,051 shares of company stock worth $211,885. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

