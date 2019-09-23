Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OXM shares. Citigroup set a $86.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

OXM stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $70.41. 3,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,368. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $93.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.02). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.26%.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total value of $207,372.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,034.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.