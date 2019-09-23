Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Stock Price Up 11.8%

Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) shares rose 11.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.57, approximately 2,267,980 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,225,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price target on Oragenics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.