OP Coin (OPC) Hits Market Capitalization of $29,977.00

OP Coin (CURRENCY:OPC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last seven days, OP Coin has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. OP Coin has a market cap of $29,977.00 and $23.00 worth of OP Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OP Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OP Coin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00028794 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002833 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00141459 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000895 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,003.96 or 1.00091340 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000734 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OP Coin Profile

OP Coin (OPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. OP Coin’s total supply is 2,473,656,069 coins and its circulating supply is 1,858,984,784 coins. OP Coin’s official Twitter account is @OPCoin.official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OP Coin is /r/OPCoin_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OP Coin’s official website is opcoin.info

OP Coin Coin Trading

OP Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OP Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OP Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OP Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OP Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OP Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.