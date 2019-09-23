onG.social (ONG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $16,478.00

onG.social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. onG.social has a total market cap of $832,627.00 and approximately $16,478.00 worth of onG.social was traded on exchanges in the last day. One onG.social token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last seven days, onG.social has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010179 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00202219 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.32 or 0.01199873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00018800 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00091871 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

onG.social Token Profile

onG.social’s launch date was June 17th, 2017. onG.social’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,594,319 tokens. onG.social’s official website is somee.social . onG.social’s official message board is medium.com/@onG.Social . onG.social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global . The Reddit community for onG.social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

onG.social Token Trading

onG.social can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as onG.social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire onG.social should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase onG.social using one of the exchanges listed above.

