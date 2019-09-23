Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

OLBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $357,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,855.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 459,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 41,604 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 561.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 9,278.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 52,050 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 114,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 23,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 501,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after buying an additional 62,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OLBK traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.45. The stock had a trading volume of 188,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,858. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average of $26.28. The stock has a market cap of $496.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.59. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.45 million. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) Company Profile

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

