Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old Line Bancshares is the parent company of Old Line Bank, a Maryland chartered commercial bank headquartered in Waldorf, Maryland. Old Line Bank’s primary market area is the suburban Maryland (Washington, D.C. suburbs) counties of Prince George’s, Charles and northern St. Mary’s. It also targets customers throughout the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of OLBK opened at $29.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $33.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.28.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $26.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.45 million. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

In related news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $357,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 870 shares in the company, valued at $24,855.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in the second quarter worth about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 561.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in the second quarter worth about $434,000. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

