Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Up 1.8%

Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP)’s stock price shot up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.66, 159,192 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,089,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ODP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Office Depot from $2.00 to $1.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Office Depot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.40.

Get Office Depot alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $912.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $2.18.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Office Depot had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Office Depot Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. Office Depot’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Office Depot in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Office Depot in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Office Depot by 16.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Office Depot in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Office Depot by 178.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 48,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

About Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP)

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

Read More: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Office Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.