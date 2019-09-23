Oddo Bhf Analysts Give Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €18.50 Price Target

Oddo Bhf set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group set a €18.20 ($21.16) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Nord/LB set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Prosiebensat 1 Media has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €18.16 ($21.12).

PSM stock opened at €13.47 ($15.66) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.48. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 12-month low of €10.66 ($12.40) and a 12-month high of €23.06 ($26.81). The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is €12.03 and its 200 day moving average is €13.77.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

