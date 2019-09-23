Ocean Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $9.88 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ocean Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0326 or 0.00000330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Bittrex. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $9.88 million and $4.54 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010179 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00202219 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.32 or 0.01199873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00018800 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00091871 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol's launch date was May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol's total supply is 590,411,247 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,363,042 tokens. Ocean Protocol's official website is oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Bilaxy.

