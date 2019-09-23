NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.90 Billion

Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will report $2.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.90 billion and the highest is $2.91 billion. NVIDIA reported sales of $3.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 21st.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year sales of $10.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.60 billion to $10.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.16 billion to $13.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

NVIDIA stock traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.79. 2,289,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,059,488. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.47. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $124.46 and a 52-week high of $292.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.97, for a total value of $2,489,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,286.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 31,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $5,613,216.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,119 shares of company stock worth $12,408,943. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $307,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 341.7% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,770 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,408 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $252,000. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

