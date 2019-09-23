Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.28

Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.28 and traded as low as $14.15. Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund shares last traded at $14.18, with a volume of 2,973 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMZ. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ)

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

