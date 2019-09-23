Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.28

Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.28 and traded as low as $14.15. Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund shares last traded at $14.18, with a volume of 2,973 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.88.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.
About Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ)
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.
