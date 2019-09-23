NuShares (NSR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,458.00

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded up 34.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 23rd. In the last week, NuShares has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. NuShares has a market cap of $1.81 million and $1,458.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuShares token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

About NuShares

NuShares (NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

