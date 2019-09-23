Numeraire Price Hits $4.87 on Exchanges (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Numeraire token can now be purchased for approximately $4.87 or 0.00049912 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, DDEX and Upbit. During the last week, Numeraire has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $6.57 million and approximately $738.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00200124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.94 or 0.01193892 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000166 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00019001 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00089374 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 2,349,328 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,349,328 tokens. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, DDEX and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

