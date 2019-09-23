Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Earns Outperform Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Northland Power (TSE:NPI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$28.00 price target on the solar energy provider’s stock.

NPI has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$30.50 target price on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Northland Power from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$28.19.

Shares of TSE:NPI opened at C$25.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 523.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.42. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$19.91 and a 52-week high of C$26.32.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$343.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$348.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.94%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

