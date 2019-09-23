Nike (NYSE:NKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $101.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock.

“We expect another solid quarter, in line with the company’s guidance. With NKE, there are always several factors to consider. There is the global macro, including trade, FX, GDP growth, etc. There are the company-specific strategies, including innovation, direct, speed, etc. All of this is important, and we don’t mean to discount any of it. But, for us, the main lens with which we evaluate NKE is market share. In short, we believe NKE is taking share and expect this to continue, and this is the main reason for our bullishness. At the premium end of the spectrum, two of NKE’s biggest franchises, Max, are two of the strongest performing franchises in the market today, and the company has done well to layer on new programs such as the portfolio.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Get Nike alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.29.

NKE stock opened at $86.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.78. The stock has a market cap of $137.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. Nike has a 1 year low of $66.53 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 10.30%. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nike will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

In other news, insider Elliott Hill sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $240,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total transaction of $9,378,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,708 shares of company stock worth $17,556,051. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in Nike by 1.9% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 26,275 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Nike by 9.7% during the first quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 34,171 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nike during the first quarter worth $219,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 51.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 308,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,979,000 after acquiring an additional 104,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Nike by 7.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 45,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.