NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Trading 0.4% Higher

NextEnergy Solar Fund Ltd (LON:NESF) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 121.50 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 121 ($1.58), 236,377 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 14% from the average session volume of 274,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120.50 ($1.57).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 119.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 103.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.90 million and a PE ratio of 20.51.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.72 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from NextEnergy Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $1.66. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.19%.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s principal activities and investment objectives are to provide investors with a sustainable and attractive dividend that increases in line with retail price index over the long-term by investing in a portfolio of solar photovoltaic (PV) assets that are located in the United Kingdom.

