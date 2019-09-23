NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

NXRT has been the subject of several other research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust to $51.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NexPoint Residential Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.42.

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $47.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $47.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.39.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.54). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.51%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider James D. Dondero bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.19 per share, for a total transaction of $20,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth about $10,862,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 148.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 315,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,050,000 after acquiring an additional 188,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,128,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,136,000 after acquiring an additional 164,252 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 629.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 175,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,259,000 after buying an additional 151,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 82.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,745,000 after buying an additional 84,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

