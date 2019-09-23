NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NEWT. Zacks Investment Research raised NEWTEK Business Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.17.

NEWT opened at $23.14 on Friday. NEWTEK Business Services has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average is $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $446.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.23.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 68.61%. The company had revenue of $14.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NEWTEK Business Services will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%. This is an increase from NEWTEK Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. NEWTEK Business Services’s payout ratio is 119.59%.

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $41,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,029,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,566,231.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 2,698 shares of company stock worth $56,379 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 170,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 17,429 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 155,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 63,875 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,990,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.12% of the company’s stock.

NEWTEK Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

