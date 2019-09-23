Newnorth Projects (CVE:NNP) Trading Up 28.6%

Newnorth Projects Ltd. (CVE:NNP)’s share price was up 28.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, approximately 100,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 58,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and a PE ratio of -0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.11.

Newnorth Projects (CVE:NNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

NewNorth Projects Ltd. develops and sells land in Alberta. It develops Sandstone Asset, a 408 acre development project. The company is based in Calgary, Canada.

