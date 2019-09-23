New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 60.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 166.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

NRZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. B. Riley set a $19.00 target price on New Residential Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

NRZ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.28. 1,429,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,000,939. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78. New Residential Investment Corp has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.10.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $188.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.28 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Featured Article: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.