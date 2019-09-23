Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP)’s stock price was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.81, approximately 7,271 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 740,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRP shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Neurotrope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurotrope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised Neurotrope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Neurotrope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.70.

Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neurotrope Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurotrope by 21.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 47,609 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurotrope by 7.5% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 229,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neurotrope in the first quarter valued at about $690,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Neurotrope by 45.5% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurotrope by 144.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 35,464 shares during the period. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurotrope, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C diseases.

