Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

NEPT stock opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.24. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $6.57. The firm has a market cap of $351.32 million, a P/E ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 1.85.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 23.18% and a negative net margin of 107.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 million. On average, research analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 265.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

