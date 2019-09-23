Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NNI stock opened at $67.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 70.11 and a quick ratio of 70.11. Nelnet has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $69.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.36.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $241.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.00 million. Nelnet had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnolia Group LLC increased its position in Nelnet by 10.4% during the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,128,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,853,000 after acquiring an additional 106,085 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Nelnet by 8.8% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,582,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,731,000 after acquiring an additional 127,488 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nelnet during the second quarter valued at $175,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new stake in Nelnet during the second quarter valued at $2,050,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nelnet by 2.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

