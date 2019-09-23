Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is an international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels. It engages in the seaborne transportation services of drybulk commodities including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers and chartering of its vessels under medium to long-term charters. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. “

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $198.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Navios Maritime Partners has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $27.75.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $47.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.63 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navios Maritime Partners (NMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.