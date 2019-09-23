Naturally Splendid Enterprises (CVE:NSP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Shares of Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd (CVE:NSP) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 47000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 million and a PE ratio of -1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12.

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Company Profile (CVE:NSP)

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd., a biotechnology and consumer products company, develops, produces, commercializes, sells, and licenses plant-derived, bioactive ingredients, nutrient dense foods, and related products in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers retail hemp superfood products under the Natera brand name; natural and organic hemp products under the Chii brand name; hemp-based pet care products under the Pawsitive FX brand name; plant-derived bulk ingredients under the Natera Ingredients brand name; and lifestyle and healthy meal replacement products under the Elevate Me brand name.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Naturally Splendid Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturally Splendid Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.