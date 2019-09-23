National Bank Financial Upgrades BCE (NYSE:BCE) to “Outperform”

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BCE. Desjardins lowered BCE to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BCE from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.73.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE stock opened at $48.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.01 and its 200 day moving average is $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.40. BCE has a one year low of $38.75 and a one year high of $48.84.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.601 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. BCE’s payout ratio is 87.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCE. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in BCE by 11.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,041,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,526,000 after buying an additional 1,487,023 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in BCE by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,555,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,138,000 after buying an additional 1,416,703 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in BCE by 213.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,015,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,926,000 after buying an additional 1,372,333 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in BCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,988,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in BCE by 32.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,216,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,857,000 after buying an additional 1,268,440 shares during the period. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.