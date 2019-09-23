National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) versus Limestone Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LMST) Head-To-Head Comparison

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) and Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares National Australia Bank and Limestone Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Australia Bank N/A N/A N/A Limestone Bancorp 21.28% 11.65% 1.01%

0.1% of National Australia Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of Limestone Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of Limestone Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for National Australia Bank and Limestone Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Australia Bank 0 1 1 0 2.50 Limestone Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

Limestone Bancorp has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.13%. Given Limestone Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Limestone Bancorp is more favorable than National Australia Bank.

Dividends

National Australia Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Limestone Bancorp does not pay a dividend. National Australia Bank pays out 71.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Australia Bank and Limestone Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Australia Bank $24.96 billion 2.25 $4.22 billion $0.78 12.85 Limestone Bancorp $49.24 million 1.97 $8.79 million $1.23 12.60

National Australia Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Limestone Bancorp. Limestone Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Australia Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

National Australia Bank has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limestone Bancorp has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Limestone Bancorp beats National Australia Bank on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. The company accepts transaction accounts, savings accounts, term deposits, and deposit accounts; and specialized accounts, such as foreign currency, business interest, statutory trust, community free saver, and farm management accounts. It also provides home loans; personal loans; agribusiness loans; business market and option loans; agribusiness loans; equipment and vehicle loans; debtor, invoice, and trade finance; and documentary trade, as well as business overdrafts and bank guarantees. In addition, the company offers insurance products consisting of car, home and content, landlord, travel, life, and injury insurance products; and pension, superannuation, self-managed super funds, and financial planning and advisory services. Further, it provides investment products; credit, debit, and business cards; payments and merchant services; travel services; online banking services; small business services; and international and foreign exchange solutions. As of September 30, 2017, the company operated through a network of 719 branches and business banking centers, and 2,695 ATMs. National Australia Bank Limited was founded in 1834 and is based in Docklands, Australia.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc. that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates. It also provides commercial loans for equipment purchases, working capital, and other financing needs of business enterprises; and commercial real estate loans that include loans on properties occupied by borrowers and tenants, as well as construction and development loans secured by land under development, or homes and commercial buildings under construction. In addition, the company offers residential real estate loans; consumer loans; agriculture loans secured by livestock, crops, and equipment; and other loans, including loans to municipalities, loans secured by stock, and overdrafts. Further, it provides drive-through banking facilities, automatic teller machines, personalized checks, credit and debit cards, electronic funds transfers through ACH services, domestic and foreign wire transfers, and loan and deposit sweep accounts; and night depository, Internet and mobile banking, treasury management, remote deposit, cash management, and vault services. The company primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses, and business owners and employees, as well as other executives and professionals. It operates 15 banking offices in 12 counties in Kentucky. The company was formerly known as Porter Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Limestone Bancorp, Inc. in May 2018. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

