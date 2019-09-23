Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,486,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,537,284 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 3.60% of Morgan Stanley worth $2,606,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,890,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,558,000 after buying an additional 1,687,819 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,671,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,451,000 after buying an additional 714,456 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,319,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,464,000 after buying an additional 51,672 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,427,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,040,000 after buying an additional 177,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,323,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,667,000 after buying an additional 944,786 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.72. 4,743,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,061,283. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $36.74 and a 52-week high of $49.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.63 and a 200-day moving average of $43.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.45.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi purchased 210,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $214,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 420,000 shares of company stock worth $426,300. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

