Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPY) Shares Down 0.5%

Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPY)’s share price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.64 and last traded at $5.64, approximately 0 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPY) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,273,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 43.95% of Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN worth $19,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

