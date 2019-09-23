Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,239.56

Morgan Sindall Group PLC (LON:MGNS) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,239.56 and traded as low as $1,219.64. Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at $1,228.00, with a volume of 10,321 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Morgan Sindall Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,616.25 ($21.12).

Get Morgan Sindall Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $558.29 million and a PE ratio of 8.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,174.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,239.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a GBX 21 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Sindall Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.37%.

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile (LON:MGNS)

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Sindall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Sindall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.