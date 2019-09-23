Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Moneygram International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moneygram International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Moneygram International in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Moneygram International from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.67.

NASDAQ MGI opened at $4.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68. The stock has a market cap of $302.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 2.74. Moneygram International has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Moneygram International had a negative net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $323.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.31 million. As a group, analysts expect that Moneygram International will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGI. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moneygram International by 29.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 977,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 223,653 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Moneygram International during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Moneygram International during the second quarter valued at $3,334,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Moneygram International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 581,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Moneygram International during the second quarter valued at $226,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moneygram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

