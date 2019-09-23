Mixin (XIN) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21.97 Million

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for approximately $208.08 or 0.02111139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. In the last seven days, Mixin has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $95.62 million and approximately $21.97 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Mixin

XIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 459,553 tokens. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

