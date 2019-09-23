Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,158,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 391,576 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.91% of Microchip Technology worth $187,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 127.1% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 74.9% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.93 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.88.

Microchip Technology stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.60. The stock had a trading volume of 59,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,992. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $101.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.366 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 24.01%.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $304,518.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,570.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $171,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

