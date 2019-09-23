MetaMorph (METM) Price Tops $0.0025 on Exchanges

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 22.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. In the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One MetaMorph token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, Mercatox, LATOKEN and BiteBTC. MetaMorph has a total market cap of $352,583.00 and approximately $39,679.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00039563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $523.57 or 0.05306206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000383 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About MetaMorph

METM is a token. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,974,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,341,551 tokens. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, BitMart, IDEX, Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

