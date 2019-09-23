Metal Price Reaches $0.30 on Exchanges (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 23rd. In the last seven days, Metal has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One Metal token can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00003016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Binance, Upbit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Metal has a market capitalization of $14.69 million and approximately $6.14 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010211 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00202829 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.76 or 0.01206931 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011105 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00018812 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00091916 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal (MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,483,821 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cryptopia, IDEX, OKEx, Huobi, Livecoin, Tidex, Binance and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

