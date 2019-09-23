Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 958,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,594 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.6% of Zacks Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $80,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,032,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,877 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 1,131,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,433,000 after acquiring an additional 206,512 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Societe Generale set a $105.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $97.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Svb Leerink began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,274,512.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $84.49. 4,772,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,435,034. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.92 and a 200-day moving average of $81.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.10 and a 12-month high of $87.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.69%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

