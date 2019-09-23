Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,541,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 1,199,312 shares.The stock last traded at $3.82 and had previously closed at $3.12.
MLNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melinta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright downgraded Melinta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. WBB Securities downgraded Melinta Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Gabelli restated a “sell” rating on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.21.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $46.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 253.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 82.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 80.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 21,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.47% of the company’s stock.
About Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT)
Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.
Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?
Receive News & Ratings for Melinta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melinta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.