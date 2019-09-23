Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,541,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 1,199,312 shares.The stock last traded at $3.82 and had previously closed at $3.12.

MLNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melinta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright downgraded Melinta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. WBB Securities downgraded Melinta Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Gabelli restated a “sell” rating on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.21.

Get Melinta Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $46.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $15.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.39% and a negative net margin of 135.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Melinta Therapeutics Inc will post -9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 253.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 82.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 80.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 21,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

About Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT)

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Melinta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melinta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.