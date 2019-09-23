Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.82

Mechanical Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:MKTY)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and traded as low as $0.78. Mechanical Technology shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 1,040 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of -0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07.

Mechanical Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MKTY)

Mechanical Technology, Incorporated, through its subsidiary, MTI Instruments, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets precision linear displacement solutions, vibration measurement and system balancing solutions, precision tensile measurement systems, and wafer inspection tools worldwide. It offers electronic gauging instruments for position, displacement, and vibration applications in the industrial manufacturing/production markets, as well as the research, design, and process development market.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Mechanical Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mechanical Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.