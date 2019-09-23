Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Down 5.6%

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR)’s share price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.56 and last traded at $8.59, 2,325,666 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 26% from the average session volume of 1,844,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAXR. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $8.00 price target on Maxar Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market cap of $549.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.74.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $490.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.36 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 64.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -1.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Elk Creek Partners LLC bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $6,663,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 965.7% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,228,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after buying an additional 917,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

