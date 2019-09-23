MassGrid (MGD) Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last Week

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. In the last week, MassGrid has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MassGrid coin can now be purchased for about $0.0250 or 0.00000256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, ChaoEX and CoinEx. MassGrid has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $1,389.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,799.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.72 or 0.02081523 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $298.77 or 0.03052646 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.18 or 0.00686359 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.13 or 0.00706305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00060072 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00451898 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009034 BTC.

MassGrid Profile

MassGrid (CRYPTO:MGD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 136,051,916 coins and its circulating supply is 74,642,728 coins. The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MassGrid’s official website is www.massgrid.com . MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid

MassGrid Coin Trading

MassGrid can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, QBTC and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MassGrid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MassGrid using one of the exchanges listed above.

