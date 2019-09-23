MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Longbow Research lowered their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley set a $23.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

HZO traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $15.39. 275,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,509. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.69. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $26.11. The company has a market cap of $411.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MarineMax news, Director Dean S. Woodman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $147,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in MarineMax in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in MarineMax by 229.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in MarineMax by 753.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

