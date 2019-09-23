Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,180 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 21,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,611 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,259,000 after acquiring an additional 34,388 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 410.2% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 16,080 shares in the last quarter.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $297,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,256.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $901,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,585,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,100 shares of company stock worth $4,697,840. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MANH traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,210. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.24. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $89.53. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.