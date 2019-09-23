Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.86

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.86 and traded as high as $4.40. Magal Security Systems shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 1,643 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on MAGS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Magal Security Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Magal Security Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $97.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Magal Security Systems had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magal Security Systems by 24.4% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magal Security Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 544,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magal Security Systems by 4.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 21,489 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Magal Security Systems by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 550,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 24,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Magal Security Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAGS)

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and video management systems, and cyber security products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

